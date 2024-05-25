Man formally charged for crash that killed 40-year-old man

MIAMI TOWNSHIP — A man is facing charges in connection to a 2023 crash that killed a 40-year-old man.

James Elliott was indicted by a Montgomery County Grand Jury on charges of involuntary manslaughter, failure to comply with order or signal of a police officer, aggravated vehicular homicide, and operating a vehicle while under the influence.

As News Center 7 previously reported, on Aug. 25, 2023, Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers were called to a crash at SR-741 and Lyons Road.

>> PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Miamisburg man killed in Miami Twp. crash

Elliott was traveling southbound on SR-741 when he didn’t stop for a red light and hit a car driven by Denis Jacobs, 40, of Miamisburg who was making a left turn.

Jacobs died from his injuries.

A urine and blood test found Marijuana in Elliott’s system, according to court records.

He is not in custody and is scheduled to be arraigned on June 6.





