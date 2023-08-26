Officers investigating following crash in Miami Township

MIAMI TWP. — Officers are on the scene of a crash in Miami Township early Saturday morning.
Miami Township Police officers were dispatched around 1:45 a.m. to the area of Lyons Road and Springboro Pike on reports of a crash.
OHGO cameras show the intersection of Lyons Road and State Route 741 closed as the crash is being investigated.
Images from OHGO show one of the vehicles suffered heavy front-end damage.
News Center 7 is working to learn if there are injuries with this crash.
We will continue to provide updates on this developing story.
