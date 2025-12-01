Man formally charged after dead dog found shot, numerous animals without food or water

PREBLE COUNTY — A Preble County man has been formally charged after numerous animals were found to be living in filthy conditions.

Robert Hammaker, 71, was indicted by a Preble County Grand Jury on one count of felony cruelty to companion animals and 15 misdemeanor counts of cruelty to animals.

Deputies searched Hammaker’s home on Winnerline Road on Nov. 20 in connection with an animal cruelty investigation.

Animals were found to be living in dirty conditions, without food or water.

Calves, cows, sheep, and horses were found without adequate shelter.

Deputies also found a dead dog on the property, which they later learned had been shot twice.

The animals on the property were removed and evaluated by a veterinarian. They’re now being cared for by volunteers, the sheriff’s office confirmed.

Hammaker has since posted bond and was released from jail.

