Winter weather advisory in effect tonight

DAYTON — A winter weather advisory will go into effect at 7 this evening for the entire Miami Valley until 10 am Tuesday morning. Accumulating snowfall is expected.

Winter Weather Advisory

Snowfall totals range from 1 to 3 inches south of I70 with isolated 4 inches possible under heavy banding. North of I70, especially Mercer, Auglaize, Shelby and Logan county are forecast to accumulate 3 to 6 inches of snow.

Snowfall Forecast

Timing will be this evening and throughout tomorrow morning. The heaviest snowfall will arrive after midnight and run through about 6am. Your morning commute will be a mess. Travel isn’t advised, but if you must please be cautious and give yourself an extra 15 minutes. Even when the snow is out of the area, untreated backroads will still be difficult to travel.

Travel Notes

