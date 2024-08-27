Man flown to hospital after being hit by car in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD — A man was injured after he was hit by a car in Springfield Monday night.

Around 8:40 p.m. Springfield police and medics were called to the 1400 block of North Limestone Street for reports of a man hit by a car, according to Springfield police.

The man told first responders that his dog had gotten loose and he chased after it before looking to see if the street was clear. He was then hit by a car.

The driver that hit the man stayed on the scene, police said.

The man, described as being in his late 50s, was alert and conscious.

He was taken to Springfield Regional Medical Center and will be flown to Miami Valley Hospital for further treatment.

We are working to learn his condition and will continue to follow this story.

