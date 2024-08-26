West Nile Virus detected in mosquito in Montgomery Co.; Public Health announces spraying plans

VANDALIA — West Nile Virus has been detected in mosquitoes in Montgomery County, according to a spokesperson for Public Health – Dayton & Montgomery County.

Public Health’s control program detected the virus in a mosquito trapped in Vandalia.

The spokesperson said there have been no reported human cases of West Nile Virus in the county.

Crews will spray Duet, a mosquito control product, in the area surrounding the Vandalia Rec Center on Tuesday, Aug. 27 at dusk.

Streets that will be sprayed include:

Randler Ave.

Pool Ave.

Bosco Ave.

Romanus Dr.

Marcellus Dr.

Neri Ave.

Pius Cir.

Desales St.

W Alkaline Springs Rd.

Damian St.

Hertlein Ln.

Helke Park

People and pets may be outdoors during spraying, the mist will dissipate within 5-30 minutes, the spray is not corrosive and does not stain, according to the spokesperson.

The exact time of spraying is weather dependent and signs will be placed in the area. Residents can call (937) 225-4362 for more information.

According to Public Health, West Nile Virus is most commonly spread through the bite of an infected mosquito.

In most cases, people infected with the virus do not feel sick, the spokesperson said. About 1 in 5 infected people develop a fever and other symptoms.

To reduce the risk of getting the virus, use insect repellent and wear long sleeves and long pants to prevent mosquito bites.

