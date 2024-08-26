Car crashes through Springfield building

SPRINGFIELD — State troopers are responding after a car crashed through a building in Springfield Monday.
Crews are responding to the crash in the 900 block of West North Street near Doc’s Grocery and Drive Thru.
Officers on scene told News Center 7 it is still under investigation why the car crashed into the building.
The condition of the driver is unknown at this time.
We will continue updating this story as we learn more.
