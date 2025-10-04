Man facing several charges after guns, vehicles found during search for drugs in Moraine

MORAINE — A man is facing over a dozen charges after guns and vehicles were found during a search in Moraine in March.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

John Adams was indicted on 11 counts of having weapons under disability, 2 counts of unlawful possession of a dangerous ordnance, and 3 counts of receiving stolen property on Friday, according to Montgomery County Court of Common Pleas records.

As previously reported by News Center 7, Moraine police executed a search warrant at a home in the 5000 block of Pinnacle Road on March 7.

TRENDING STORIES:

Authorities were looking for “methamphetamine and related contraband,” according to Moraine Police Sergeant Andrew Parish.

However, illegally possessed firearms and stolen property, specifically vehicles and vehicle parts, were found.

As previously reported by News Center 7, police said Adams is a felon, so he can’t legally own the guns they found at his property.

Adams is not currently in police custody, but is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 16.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group