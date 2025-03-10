Man arrested after stolen guns, vehicles found during search in Moraine

MORAINE — An investigation in Moraine started with a search for drugs, but led to the discovery of much more.

As News Center 7 previously reported, on March 7, Moraine officers executed a search warrant at a home in the 5000 block of Pinnacle Road.

Police found John Adams, hiding inside the home and he was taken into custody on multiple outstanding warrants, according to a media release.

During a search, investigators found numerous stolen guns and vehicles, according to Moraine police.

Adams was booked into the Montgomery County Jail on his warrants.

Additional charges will be presented to the prosecutor’s office once the investigation is complete.

We will continue to update this story.

