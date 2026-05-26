Man charged after shooting inside Ohio bar

CINCINNATI — A 29-year-old man accused of shooting someone at a bar in Cincinnati is facing charges, according to our media partner WCPO-9 TV.

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Taviance Maxberry is charged with felonious assault, tampering with evidence, having a firearm in a bar and possession of controlled substances.

The shooting happened around 5:30 p.m. on Sunday inside Somerset bar, which is located along E. McMicken Avenue in Over-the-Rhine.

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Maxberry allegedly fired several shots inside the bar, hitting a man, WCPO-9 reported.

Police and multiple other witnesses saw Maxberry shoot the man, according to court documents obtained by our media partner.

The Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office said Maxberry threw the gun into some bushes as more police arrived on scene.

It is unclear what led to this shooting or how serious the victim’s injuries are.

The bar closed early on Sunday and said it would remain closed on Monday.

Maxberry, who remains booked at the Hamilton County Justice Center, is expected back in court on June 3.

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