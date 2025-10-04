1 hospitalized after crash in Montgomery County

CLAYTON — One person was taken to an area hospital after a crash in Montgomery County early Saturday morning.

Just before 1 a.m., crews were dispatched to Hoke Road and Salem Ave in Clayton on reports of a crash.

One person was taken to an area hospital, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Sergeant.

Details on the person’s injuries were not immediately available.

This is a developing story.

