Man facing federal child porn charges has several jobs involving children in Miami Valley

DAYTON — A man facing federal child porn charges held several jobs over the years working with children across the Miami Valley.

News Center 7′s John Bedell has been looking into the man’s work history. He’ll break down the access he had to children tonight on News Center 7 at 5:00.

“It’s scary for the parents who have children and they’re in the schools,” Kathy Lloyd, of West Carrollton, said.

David Snell, 35, is the focus of a federal investigation into child pornography. He was arrested Wednesday at a house on Brookline Avenue in Dayton.

News Center 7 has learned that Snell’s most recent job was at Mini University’s “Hope Center” in Dayton. In a statement on social media, Mini University said Snell was “briefly employed” there and was fired as soon as they learned of his arrest.

