Man facing federal charges after weapons, ammo found at Ohio airport terminal construction site

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man who was arrested for allegedly having multiple loaded guns near an Ohio airport has now been charged with a federal firearms crime as well.

News Center 7 previously reported that 40-year-old William Griffith III of Delaware faced several charges, including 4 counts of possession of weapons under disability, 1 count of unlawful possession of a dangerous ordinance, 1 count of breaking and entering, and 1 count of criminal trespass.

Now, Griffith has been charged by a federal criminal complaint with illegally possessing ammunition as a convicted felon, according to a release from the U.S. Attorney’s office for the Southern District of Ohio.

The charges stem from a Jan. 9 incident where law enforcement responded to reports of someone trespassing in a construction area near the John Glenn Columbus International Airport around 4 a.m.

Griffith was located and arrested. At the time of his arrest, he was dressed in military-style fatigue trousers. Body armor with ceramic plates and a ballistic helmet with night vision were also located nearby.

Officers also located four firearms, including an AK-style rifle, a shortened shotgun, and two handguns, as well as several rounds of ammunition.

In 2011, Griffith was convicted of kidnapping; as such, he is prohibited from possessing firearms and ammunition.

Griffith appeared in federal court in Columbus on Jan. 20, and his case was unsealed at that time.

