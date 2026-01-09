Man facing charges after weapons, ammo found at Ohio airport terminal construction site

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man is facing charges after authorities found weapons and ammunition at a construction site at an Ohio airport on Friday, according to our media partner WBNS-10 TV.

Police at John Glenn Columbus International Airport got reports of a suspicious person near the new terminal construction site.

A spokesperson with the Columbus Regional Airport Authority said 40-year-old William Griffith was found and taken into custody.

WBNS-10 reported that police found multiple weapons and ammo in two locations, including his vehicle.

The airport remained open while authorities searched.

Griffith has no association with the construction site, WBNS-10 reported.

The FBI and TSA are helping airport police in this investigation

Griffith is now facing several charges, including:

4 counts of possession of weapons under disability

1 count of unlawful possession of a dangerous ordinance

1 count of breaking and entering

1 count of criminal trespass

“Thanks to the swift action of our construction partners and their ‘see something, say something’ mentality, we were able to quickly address the situation,” Airport Police Chief Ronald Gray said. “This incident highlights the efficacy of our safety policies and procedures, prioritizing the safety and security of our airport community.”

