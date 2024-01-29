Man dies after being ejected from car in Wayne County crash

WAYNE COUNTY, Indiana — A 56-year-old man is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Wayne County, according to a spokesperson from the Indiana State Police.

On Saturday, Indiana State Police and Cambridge City Police Department responded to a crash that occurred on Interstate 70 at the 141.3-mile marker around 8:45 p.m.

Jack Lyons, 56, of Monrovia, Indiana died on scene, the spokesperson said.

When police arrived, they found Lyons and began life-saving procedures.

A preliminary investigation found that Lyons was driving a 2015 Ford Taurus westbound on I-70 before losing control, the spokesperson said.

It is unknown why he lost control of the car, but he overcorrected and ran off the south side of the interstate.

The Ford entered a grassy median and the soft mud caused the car to roll, the spokesperson said.

Investigators determined Lyons was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the car.

One of the tires from the Ford detached and hit another car traveling eastbound on I-70, the spokesperson said.

The occupants of this vehicle were checked out and released by medical personnel.

State troopers and Cambridge City officers were assisted on scene by the Wayne County Sheriff’s Department, Wayne County Coroner’s Office, Centerville Volunteer Fire Department, Reid EMS, INDOT, and a towing company.

No additional information is available at this time.

