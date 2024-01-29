Have you seen him? Local man wanted by U.S. Marshals

DAYTON — A local man is wanted by U.S. Marshals, according to a spokesperson with the City of Dayton.

Laquinn Demone Davis is wanted for rape, felonious assault, strangulation, having weapons under disability, and aggravated menacing, the spokesperson said.

>> Police searching for inmate who escaped from transport van in Butler County

Davis is 34 years old, 6 feet and 1 inch tall, and 195 pounds.

He has braids and tattoos covering his neck, the spokesperson said.

He currently resides in a Dayton apartment building on 1701 W. Stewart Street.

If you have information about Davis’ whereabouts, contact 937-222-STOP.





©2024 Cox Media Group