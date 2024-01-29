Have you seen him? Local man wanted by U.S. Marshals

DAYTON — A local man is wanted by U.S. Marshals, according to a spokesperson with the City of Dayton.
Laquinn Demone Davis is wanted for rape, felonious assault, strangulation, having weapons under disability, and aggravated menacing, the spokesperson said.
Davis is 34 years old, 6 feet and 1 inch tall, and 195 pounds.
He has braids and tattoos covering his neck, the spokesperson said.
He currently resides in a Dayton apartment building on 1701 W. Stewart Street.
If you have information about Davis’ whereabouts, contact 937-222-STOP.
