Police searching for man who escaped from transport van in Butler County

BUTLER COUNTY — Police are searching for a man who escaped from a transport van early Monday morning in Butler County.

Hamilton County dispatchers said that officers were searching for David Johnson, 42, who escaped in Middletown near State Route 122 and Union Road near Interstate 75, according to our news partner WCPO in Cincinnati.

Dispatchers describe him as bald with a red beard and last seen wearing an orange jumpsuit.

Johnson was not listed as a current inmate in either the Butler County or Warren County Jails and Middletown Police have not any other information, WCPO said.

Police did not provide information on what charges he was facing.

We will continue to provide updates on this developing story.

