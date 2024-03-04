Man dead after being hit by train in Greene County

FAIRBORN — An investigation is underway after a man was hit by a train in Fairborn Sunday afternoon.

Police were called to respond shortly before 2 p.m. after a man was hit by a train south of Spangler Road, according to a spokesperson for the Fairborn Police Department.

Preliminary investigation did not show any suspicious activity and the man’s death is being ruled accidental.

Additional details have not been released.

We will continue updating this story as we learn more.

