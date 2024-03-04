4 hurt, 1 flown to hospital after 15-year-old turns in front of Logan County Sheriff’s cruiser

LOGAN COUNTY — Four people were hurt after a crash involving a Logan County Sheriff’s Office cruiser Sunday evening, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol Lieutenant Shawn Cook.

At 5:18 p.m., OSHP troopers responded to reports of a two-vehicle crash on U.S. Route 68 and County Road 57 in Lake Township, Logan County.

A preliminary investigation found that a 15-year-old female operating a 2016 Ford Explorer turned in front of a marked Logan County Sheriff’s Office cruiser while they were responding to an emergency with overhead lights activated, Cook said.

Both vehicles were traveling north on U.S. Route 68 and the cruiser, driven by Benny Stacey, 27, of Bellefontaine, was attempting to pass on the left.

At the time of the crash, the 15-year-old was attempting to turn left at the intersection to head west onto CR 57. The LCSO cruiser hit the Ford Explorer, Cook said.

After being hit, the Ford Explorer traveled off the left side of the road and overturned. The LCSO cruiser also traveled off the left side of the road and made contact with the Ford again before coming to a stop.

The female minor was transported to Mary Rutan Health with minor injuries.

Her passenger, Heath Murphy, 44, of Bellefontaine, was transported by MedFlight to Grant Medical Center with serious injuries but is expected to be okay, Cook said.

Stacey and his passenger, Zach Sheeley, 29, of Bellefontaine, were taken to Mary Rutan Health with minor injuries.

This crash is under investigation by the OSHP Marysville Post.

