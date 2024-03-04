At least 3 hurt in crash involving Logan County Sheriff’s Office cruiser

LOGAN COUNTY — At least 3 people are hurt after a crash involving a Logan County Sheriff’s Office cruiser Sunday evening, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol Marysville post.

After 5:00 p.m., OSHP troopers responded to reports of a two-vehicle head-on crash on U.S. Route 68 and Country Road 57 in Lake Township, Logan County.

An OSHP dispatcher confirmed a Logan County Sheriff’s Office cruiser was involved.

The sheriff’s deputy involved sustained minor injuries, according to the dispatcher.

Careflgiht flew one person to an area hospital, the dispatcher said.

OSHP is investigating the cause of this crash.

