Man dead after area crash involving U-Haul truck

CLINTON COUNTY — A man is dead after a crash involving a U-Haul in Clinton County on Monday, according to a spokesperson with the Ohio State Highway Patrol Wilmington Post.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
The crash occurred on State Route 132 in Vernon Township around 2:20 p.m.
TRENDING STORIES:
- 22-year-old lawn care worker killed over grass clippings argument; Lawyer claims self-defense
- ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ returning to ABC after suspension
- Juvenile in custody in connection with threat that closed local school district
An initial investigation found that Kyle Hensley, 45, of Clarksville, was driving a Chevrolet GMT 400 truck northeast on SR-132 at the time of the crash, according to the spokesperson.
A 36-year-old Batavia man was driving a 2016 Ford F650 U-Haul truck southwest on SR-132.
The spokesperson said Hensley traveled left of center, hit the U-Haul head-on, and traveled off the west side of the road.
Hensley was pronounced dead on scene.
The driver of the U-Haul and his passenger were not injured in this crash.
This crash remains under investigation by the Ohio State Highway Patrol Wilmington Post.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group