Man dead after area crash involving U-Haul truck

CLINTON COUNTY — A man is dead after a crash involving a U-Haul in Clinton County on Monday, according to a spokesperson with the Ohio State Highway Patrol Wilmington Post.

The crash occurred on State Route 132 in Vernon Township around 2:20 p.m.

An initial investigation found that Kyle Hensley, 45, of Clarksville, was driving a Chevrolet GMT 400 truck northeast on SR-132 at the time of the crash, according to the spokesperson.

A 36-year-old Batavia man was driving a 2016 Ford F650 U-Haul truck southwest on SR-132.

The spokesperson said Hensley traveled left of center, hit the U-Haul head-on, and traveled off the west side of the road.

Hensley was pronounced dead on scene.

The driver of the U-Haul and his passenger were not injured in this crash.

This crash remains under investigation by the Ohio State Highway Patrol Wilmington Post.

