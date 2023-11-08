Man in critical condition after motorcycle crash in Darke County

GREENVILLE, Darke County — A man is in critical condition after a motorcycle crash in Darke County Tuesday afternoon.

Greenville police responded to a crash with injuries around 1:37 p.m. in the 100 block of North Broadway Street, according to a release from the Greenville Police Department.

>> Previous Coverage: Motorcyclist flown to hospital after crash in Darke County

Upon arrival, it was discovered that a motorcycle driven by Cole Thompson, 19, of Greenville was heading northbound on N. Broadway. An SUV driven by Nikki Rowley, 51, of New Carlisle was exiting an alleyway and attempting to enter the roadway when the motorcycle struck the SUV, the police department said.

Thompson was flown to Miami Vally Hospital by CareFlight and is currently listed in critical condition.

Rowley was transported to Waye Health Care.

The crash remains under investigation at this time.

