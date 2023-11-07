Motorcyclist flown to hospital after crash in Darke County

GREENVILLE, Darke County — One person was flown to a local hospital via Careflight in Darke County Tuesday afternoon, Greenville dispatchers confirm.

A crash involving a motorcycle and a car occurred on the 120 block of North Broadway in Greenville around 1:40 p.m.

Dispatchers confirmed that the motorcyclist was flown to a hospital.

It was not immediately available how this crash happened or how many people were injured.

It is also unclear how severe any injuries are.

Dispatchers say this crash is still under investigation.

News Center 7 is working to learn more information and will update this story when it is made available.

