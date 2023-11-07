I-TEAM: Internal investigation finds inappropriate spending at Kettering Health, network says

KETTERING — A major healthcare provider in the Miami Valley says they’ve found misuse of funds after an internal investigation into several complaints made about the organization.

In an email sent to Kettering Health employees Tuesday, network CEO Michael Gentry said the organization’s boards and leadership initiated an investigation in the fall of 2021 following a series of complaints made against the healthcare provider earlier that year. The message sent to employees was obtained by the News Center 7 I-Team by several independent sources.

>> PREVIOUS COVERAGE: I-TEAM: Complaints with Ohio AG accuse former Kettering Health CEO of abusing charitable funds

In March, the organization confirmed that it was aware of the allegations of “inappropriate fiscal and operational management” and asked an outside firm to do an internal investigation into said allegations.

Gentry told employees Tuesday that the investigation had been completed.

“Unfortunately, the investigation found that organizational funds were used for non-business purposes,” he wrote.

Now, the healthcare provider will be “seeking repayment of these funds from multiple individuals and sharing information related to our investigation with the appropriate authorities.”

>> RELATED: Kettering Health: Outside firms investigating former CEO accused of abusing charity funds, policies

As the News Center 7 I-Team previously reported, several allegations of abuse of charitable funds were made against former CEO Fred Manchur and former board chairman Dave Weigley.

Gentry noted that the people implicated in the investigation no longer work with the organization. While neither Manchur nor Weigley were mentioned by name, both men have since left the organization. Manchur retired in December 2022 and Weigley is believed to have stepped down from his position earlier this year.

News Center 7 has reached out to Kettering Health for comment. We are awaiting a response.

A full copy of the email sent can be viewed below:

Kettering Health internal investigation findings

© 2023 Cox Media Group