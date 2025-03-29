Man charged, accused of stealing drugs from pharmacy where he worked

CENTERVILLE — A man was formally charged Friday with multiple counts of drug theft and multiple counts of possession of drugs.

Jalen King, 29, appeared in court Friday to be indicted. King is accused of taking drugs from the pharmacy he worked at for his personal use.

King worked at the Discount Drug on Lyons Road in Centerville.

According to court records, the thefts occurred in November, 2024 and were investigated by the Ohio State Board of Pharmacy.

King is facing 12 counts of theft of drugs and six counts of possession of drugs, according to court documents.

King’s arraignment is scheduled for April 10.

