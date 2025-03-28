Ohio county confirms its first measles case

A case of measles has been identified in Allen County, according to the Allen County Health Department.

The individual with measles is under the age of 18 and unvaccinated, the health department says.

People who have been in contact with the individual have been notified by public health officials and informed of symptoms and quarantine procedures.

“The safest way to protect children from measles is to make sure they are vaccinated,” said Brandon Fischer, Health Commissioner, Allen County Public Health.

Ohio’s first case of measles was announced on March 20 in Ashtabula County. This led to the identification of ten other cases in Ashtabula County, nine of which had been in contact with the reported first case, according to the Ohio Department of Health.

ACHD is reminding the community that measles is highly contagious. Nine out of 10 unvaccinated children who are exposed to measles will become infected, ACHD says.

The measles virus can live in the air for up to two hours after an infected person leaves the room, according to ACHD. Symptoms may not occur for up to 21 days after exposure.

Measles symptoms can include high fever, cough, runny nose, watery eyes, and a rash that appears 3-5 days after other symptoms occur, ACHD says.

