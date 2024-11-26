Man at center of Kettering death investigation identified

KETTERING — The man at the center of a death investigation in Kettering has been identified.

Barry Alvis, 77, died Monday night at an apartment in the 2800 block of Bobbi Place, according to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office.

Kettering police and medics were called to the apartment on reports of an unresponsive male shortly before 11 p.m.

His cause of death has not been determined and is under investigation by Kettering Police.

Police have not confirmed if his death is connected to anything criminal.

We’ll update this story as we learn more.

