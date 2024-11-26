Teacher placed on leave after chemical mix-up in science experiment

PERRYSBURG — Perrysburg High School has placed a teacher on leave after they mistakenly provided ammonia instead of vinegar for an experiment, according to a release from the school.

Read Perrysburg High School’s full statement below:

Dear PHS Families,

We are writing to inform you about a serious incident that occurred during a science lab activity at Perrysburg High School on Monday, November 25, 2024. During the activity, a teacher mistakenly provided ammonia instead of the intended vinegar for an experiment. This error resulted in several students ingesting a small amount of the substance, leading to some of those students experiencing symptoms that required evaluation by the school nurse. After consultation with Poison Control, those families were advised to seek further medical attention as a precaution.

Our priority is ensuring the health and safety of the affected students. The PHS staff contacted the families of all students in the class, provided details about the incident, and offered guidance for next steps. We are committed to maintaining open communication with these families and supporting the students.

We want to extend our deepest apologies to the students and families impacted by this error. This incident is unacceptable and does not reflect the high standards of safety and care that we uphold in our schools.

The faculty member has been placed on administrative leave pending a full investigation, which is underway, to understand exactly how this mistake occurred.

Thank you for your understanding and continued support as we address this matter.

Sincerely,

Thomas L. Hosler

Superintendent

Perrysburg Schools

