Man believed to be armed taken into custody on Capital University campus

BEXLEY — Students were asked to stay inside and lock their doors after a man believed to be armed was seen entering a building on the campus of Capital University.

A man was seen entering a student housing center just before 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, according to the university’s website.

The university described him as wearing a maroon shirt and maroon cap with gray shorts and white tennis shoes.

Bexley police and Capital’s public safety responders went to the scene and the man was taken into custody, according to our news partner WBNS in Columbus.

Police discovered the object believed to be a weapon was a cellphone, the university said.

The all-clear was given just before 5:20 p.m.

The suspect was questioned and charged by Bexley police with inducing panic.

