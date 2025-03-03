Man arrested for making, trafficking narcotics in Piqua

PIQUA — A man was arrested for making and trafficking narcotics in Piqua, according to the Miami County Sheriff’s Office.

On Friday Feb. 28 Miami County Sheriff’s deputies and Piqua Police officers executed a search warrant in the 700 block of Young Street.

The warrant was the result of a several month long narcotics investigation involving the trafficking of cocaine, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Officers seized cocaine, drug manufacturing equipment, drug paraphernalia and U.S. currency during the search.

31-year-old Steven Whitt of Piqua was arrested without incident and charged with two counts of trafficking narcotics and one count of manufacturing narcotics.

He is currently in custody of the Miami County Jail.

Drug Seizure Piqua (Miami County Sheriff's Office)

