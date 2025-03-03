Kroger CEO Rodney McMullen resigns after personal conduct investigation

The CEO of Kroger abruptly stepped down from the company Monday morning after an investigation into his personal conduct.

The company said Rodney McMullen’s personal conduct was “inconsistent” with the company’s ethics policies, CNN reported.

The investigation into McMullen’s personal life was started after the company was “made aware of certain personal conduct” he had done but did not go into detail what the behavior was other than to clarify that it wasn’t connected to Kroger’s “financial performance, operations or reporting, and it did not involve any Kroger associates.”

McMullen has been with the company since 1978 when he started at Kroger as a part-time stock clerk in Kentucky. Over his nearly five-decade career, he held several positions including chief financial officer and a member of the board. He was selected as CEO in 2014, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Under his tenure, there had been a deal with rival Albertsons but was taken off the table after the Federal Trade Commission under President Joe Biden’s administration sued to block the merger which would have been worth $25 billion and would have combined the fifth and 10th largest grocery chains in the U.S., CNN reported in December.

Albertsons sued Kroger for breach of contract.

Ronald Sargent was named interim CEO on Monday until a permanent replacement is found, The Wall Street Journal reported. Sargent has been on Kroger’s board since 2006 and the company’s lead director since 2017.

