Vandalia announces new police chief

VANDALIA — The City of Vandalia has announced the new Police Chief.

On Monday the City announced that Vandalia Police Captain Brandon Sucher will be taking over as the next police chief.

Sucher will lead the departer after the current chief, Kurt Althouse transitions from interim City Manager to full-time City Manager.

“It was an intensive interview process for police chief,” Althouse said. “Brandon brings a strong skill set that meets the expectations of police chief, including a strong community focus, strategic agency goals & vision, and a desire to continue the police department’s ‘Tradition of Excellence’.”

Sucher joined the Vandalia Division of Police in 2021.

He also worked with the Trotwood Police Department and Huber Heights Division of Police, where he served as patrol officer, liaison officer, and patrol sergeant.

Sucher’s first day as police chief will be May 1 and will have his Oath of Office administered at the May 5 Council meeting.

