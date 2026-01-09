Man arrested in connection with shots fired near Fairborn SportsPleX

FAIRBORN — A man has been arrested in connection with the investigation into shots being fired near the Fairborn SportsPleX in November.

Ali Ahmed Gedo was arrested on Dec. 5 and charged with felonious assault, the Greene County Sheriff’s Office announced on Friday.

Gedo was arrested after an arrest and search warrant was served by the sheriff’s office, in conjunction with the Columbus Police Division and the Columbus Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

As News Center 7 previously reported, a preliminary investigation led authorities to believe gunfire began in the parking lot of the SportsPleX building and spilled across Dayton Springfield Road into the Mercy Health parking lot on November 30.

As the initial investigation continued near SportsPleX, another scene was located at a nearby UDF gas station.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) was called to process the large scene.

The sheriff’s office told News Center 7 at the scene that they didn’t have any victims at that time. Captain Jonathan Emery confirmed on Friday that they did not get any later reports of anyone being injured in this incident.

The sheriff’s office said the incident remains under investigation.

