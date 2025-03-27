Man arrested in connection to decades-old cold case

DUBLIN — A man wanted for a 2005 murder in Connecticut was arrested in Dublin Wednesday, according to our news partner WBNS 10tv.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The United States Marshals Service said Mohammad Ali, 38, was wanted by police in Connecticut for the murder of 35-year-old Mureed Hussain in Feb. 2005, WBNS says.

TRENDING STORIES:

Hussain was shot and killed, but the case went cold, according to WBNS.

Detectives reopened the case in Feb. 2024, and through advancement in forensic technology, interviews and reexamination of evidence, they identified suspects, WBNS says.

Ali was charged with conspiracy to commit murder and accessory to murder, and a warrant was issued for his arrest on Jan. 13, 2025, WBNS says.

Ali is in the Franklin County Jail waiting for extradition back to Connecticut, WBNS says.

The case is ongoing and there are additional suspects, according to WBNS.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]





©2025 Cox Media Group