Country music legend announces performance at Ohio State Fair

COLUMBUS — The Ohio State Fair will welcome country music fans, ‘80s music lovers, and Swifties alike.

Trace Adkins was added to the concert lineup as well as two free shows in an announcement made on social media Wednesday.

Trace Adkins joins the fair on Saturday, August 2 as part of his “What Color’s Your Wild Tour.” He will be accompanied by up-and-coming country music singer Alex Miller.

Adkins released his first single almost 30 years ago and since then, has received four Grammy nominations, charted four #1 hits, and sold over 11 million albums.

The fairgrounds will host a Taylor Swift tribute show called ‘Let’s Sing Taylor’ on Sunday, July 27. This fan-sponsored experience features a live band celebrating Swift’s lengthy discography.

Sixteen Candles describes themselves as the ‘premiere ‘80s pop experience’ and they’ll be performing a free show on Tuesday, July 29. The band has toured the U.S. keeping ‘80s music alive and entertaining audiences since 2003.

Tickets for Adkins go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster. Tickets include admission to the state fair.

The complete Ohio State Fair concert lineup is as listed:

July 23 at 6:30 p.m.: KIDZ BOP

July 24 at 7 p.m.: Foreigner

July 25 at 7:30 p.m.: Warren Zeiders

July 26 at 7 p.m.: Morris Day with The Gap Band

July 27 at 7 p.m.: Let’s Sing Taylor – An Unofficial Live Tribute Show

July 28 at 7 p.m.: Tauren Wells with Josiah Queen

July 29 at 1 p.m.: Sixteen Candles: The Nation’s Premiere 80s Pop Experience

July 29 at 7:30 p.m.: Leanne Morgan

July 30 at 7 p.m.: T-Pain with DJ Montay

July 31: TBD

Aug. 1 at 7:30 p.m.: AJR

Aug. 2 at 7 p.m.: Trace Adkins, “What Color’s Your Wild Tour” with Alex Miller

Aug. 3: TBD

