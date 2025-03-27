Woman arrested; accused of removing, hiding suspected meth in cruiser

MERCER COUNTY — Deputies and a drug task force arrested a man and woman on drug-related charges after several traffic stops in Mercer County.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Deanna Chittum, 32 from Celina, was initially arrested for driving under suspension and fictitious registration, according to Mercer County Chief Deputy Martin Emerine.

She is accused of removing suspected methamphetamine from her body and hiding it in the back of the patrol car.

TRENDING STORIES:

Chittum was booked on one felony count each of possession of drugs and tampering with evidence.

She is being held in the Mercer County Jail on no bond, Deputy Emerine said.

Andrew Hesse, 43, from Celina, has been charged with a misdemeanor count of possession of drug abuse instruments.

He is out on bond.

Deputy Emerine said both cases have been sent to the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office for any additional charges.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]





©2025 Cox Media Group