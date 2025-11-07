Man arrested after allegedly pulling a gun on sheriff’s deputies

WAYNE COUNTY — An area man was arrested after he pulled a gun on authorities in Indiana on Tuesday, according to a spokesperson with the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies initially responded to reports of an intoxicated man being “belligerent” and trying to push his car out of the road near Whitewater and Gifford roads in Wayne County.

Upon arrival, they found 53-year-old Michael Baker, the spokesperson said.

Baker reportedly refused to take his hands out of his pockets, identify himself, or stay on scene.

He kept walking away as more deputies arrived on scene, the spokesperson said.

Baker reportedly pulled out a gun and ignored commands to drop it.

“He made several statements suggesting he wanted deputies to use deadly force against him. Despite the escalating danger, deputies showed restraint and continued to issue verbal commands while maintaining cover,” the spokesperson said.

Baker allegedly fired two shots in the opposite direction of the deputies.

He eventually put the gun down and was taken into custody.

The spokesperson said Baker was arrested for resisting law enforcement, criminal recklessness, and public intoxication.

“This was a volatile and potentially deadly situation. The responding deputies demonstrated exceptional judgment, patience, and courage under pressure—resolving it without anyone being harmed,” Wayne County Sheriff Randy Retter said.

The sheriff’s office encourages anyone who may be experiencing a crisis or suicidal thoughts to call or text the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988.

