Man arrested after guns, drugs found during traffic stop

CELINA — A man was arrested after officers found drugs and guns during a traffic stop in Celina Thursday night.

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The Celina Police Department said an officer stopped a 2025 Chevrolet Cruze for a window tint violation on East Market Street.

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During the stop, the officer noticed a handgun between the driver’s seat and the door.

At that time, Cesar Aldenis Garcia, 25, of South Carolina, was taken into custody without incident.

The officer searched the car and found approximately 16 grams of methamphetamine and a second firearm, according to the department.

Garcia remains booked in the Mercer County Jail on drug charges.

Cesar Aldenis Garcia (Mercer County Jail)

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