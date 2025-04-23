Man admitted to deadly Easter stabbing at local apartment complex, court docs say

DAYTON — A man is facing murder charges after a deadly stabbing at a Dayton apartment complex on Easter.

As previously reported, Dayton police and medics were called to the 500 block of Scranton Street around 1:47 p.m. on Sunday.

Officers found Ronnie Wells bleeding from multiple stab wounds, he was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Anthony Perkins was charged in Dayton Municipal Court with murder, felonious assault, and criminal damaging.

Witnesses told police that Perkins had damaged Wells’ car and went back into his apartment to grab a butcher knife, according to court documents.

Perkins began stabbing the tires of Wells’ car, deflating them.

Wells came out and asked Perkins why he was doing this.

As Perkins approached Wells, he went to back up and fell to the ground.

Perkins began stabbing him several times below the waist, court documents allege.

Perkins stayed on scene and admitted to police that he was responsible for stabbing Wells.

He was booked into the Montgomery County Jail.

