Man admits to starting apartment fire that left residents trapped

WASHINGTON TWP. — A man accused of setting a Washington Township apartment on fire in 2024 has been indicted.

Muhammad Khan pleaded guilty to aggravated arson and must register as an arson offender.

The fire happened at an apartment complex in the 8200 block of Hyannis Port Drive on February 21, 2024.

When Washington Township firefighters arrived, they saw heavy smoke coming from the 32-unit complex and several people trapped on their balconies.

One person was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation.

After spending time in a mental health hospital, Khan was found competent to stand trial on Jan. 21 of this year.

He faces up to 16.5 years in prison.

