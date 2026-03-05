Local

Rain totals: How much did your community get?

By WHIO Staff
Heavy water at Greene Co. golf course Photo from: Spencer Neuman/Staff
By WHIO Staff

MIAMI VALLEY — Heavy rain has fallen across the region, and we could see more this weekend.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Storm Center 7 Britley Ritz continues to track this rainfall. She has the latest TIMING LIVE on News Center 7 Daybreak from 4:25 a.m. until 7 a.m.

TRENDING STORIES:

According to our Storm Center 7 meteorologists and data released by the National Weather Service (NWS), these are the latest rain totals in parts of our region in the last 24 hours.

Butler County

  • Oxford- 4.13 inches
  • Trenton- 3.14 inches
  • Hamilton 1.4 inches
  • Butler County Regional Airport- 1.20 inches

Greene County

  • Spring Valley- 2.09 inches
  • Beavercreek- 1.62 inches

Montgomery County

  • Miamisburg- 2.85 inches
  • Centerville- 2.44 inches
  • Dayton Wright Bros Airport- 2.40 inches
  • West Carrollton- 1.94 inches

Warren County

  • Springboro- 2.65 inches
  • Ridgeville- 2.19 inches
  • Lebanon 2.09 inches

A Flood Watch is in effect for parts of the region through Thursday afternoon.

Flood warnings have been issued for Butler, Montgomery, Preble, and Warren counties until 8 a.m.

We will continue to update this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read