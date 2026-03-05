Rain totals: How much did your community get?

MIAMI VALLEY — Heavy rain has fallen across the region, and we could see more this weekend.
She has the latest TIMING LIVE on News Center 7 Daybreak from 4:25 a.m. until 7 a.m.
According to our Storm Center 7 meteorologists and data released by the National Weather Service (NWS), these are the latest rain totals in parts of our region in the last 24 hours.
Butler County
- Oxford- 4.13 inches
- Trenton- 3.14 inches
- Hamilton 1.4 inches
- Butler County Regional Airport- 1.20 inches
Greene County
- Spring Valley- 2.09 inches
- Beavercreek- 1.62 inches
Montgomery County
- Miamisburg- 2.85 inches
- Centerville- 2.44 inches
- Dayton Wright Bros Airport- 2.40 inches
- West Carrollton- 1.94 inches
Warren County
- Springboro- 2.65 inches
- Ridgeville- 2.19 inches
- Lebanon 2.09 inches
A Flood Watch is in effect for parts of the region through Thursday afternoon.
Flood warnings have been issued for Butler, Montgomery, Preble, and Warren counties until 8 a.m.
We will continue to update this story.
