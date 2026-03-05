Several roads closed due to flooding, high water in Greene County

GREENE COUNTY — Several roads are closed due to flooding and reported high water in Greene County.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
News Center 7’s Xavier Hershovitz is checking road conditions inside Storm Tracker 7 LIVE on News Center 7 Daybreak from 4:25 a.m. until 7 a.m.
TRENDING STORIES:
- TRAFFIC ALERT: Right lanes closed due to crash in I-75 construction zone
- Driver in custody after woman hit, killed by car in Xenia
- Area teenager dies from flu, health officials say
The continuous rain has caused high water and flooding issues across the area.
An iWitness 7 reporter sent video of high water at Lower Bellbrook Road and State Route 725.
The Greene County Engineer’s Office wrote in a social media post that several roads are closed due to flooding.
These roads are closed:
- Stewart Road
- Washington Mill Road
- Lower Bellbrook Road
- Anderson Road
- Henville Road
These roads are under high water advisories.
- Waynesville Jamestown Road between Hussey and U.S. 68
- Henville Road between Spring Valley Paintersville and Waynesville Jamestown Road
We will continue to follow this story.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2026 Cox Media Group