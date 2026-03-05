Local

Several roads closed due to flooding, high water in Greene County

By WHIO Staff
High water on Lower Bellbrook Road and SR-725 Photo from: iWitness7 reporter
GREENE COUNTY — Several roads are closed due to flooding and reported high water in Greene County.

The continuous rain has caused high water and flooding issues across the area.

An iWitness 7 reporter sent video of high water at Lower Bellbrook Road and State Route 725.

The Greene County Engineer’s Office wrote in a social media post that several roads are closed due to flooding.

These roads are closed:

  • Stewart Road
  • Washington Mill Road
  • Lower Bellbrook Road
  • Anderson Road
  • Henville Road

These roads are under high water advisories.

  • Waynesville Jamestown Road between Hussey and U.S. 68
  • Henville Road between Spring Valley Paintersville and Waynesville Jamestown Road

