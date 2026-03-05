Area teenager dies from flu, health officials say

CLINTON COUNTY — A teenager recently died from the flu in Clinton County.

This marks the first flu death in Clinton County since 2009, according to a spokesperson.

No details about the teenager have been released.

“We are deeply saddened to report this tragic loss,” said Monica Wood, Health Commissioner of the Clinton County Health District. “Our thoughts are with the family during this incredibly difficult time.”

Greene County reported the first pediatric flu death in Ohio for the 2025-26 flu season, according to a previous News Center 7 report.

Ryleigh Spurlock, 16, attended Beavercreek High School. She died on Dec. 28, 2025, according to her obituary.

Health officials recommend it is not too late for residents to receive a flu vaccine because the season can last through May, the spokesperson said.

In 2025, officials reported 120 flu-associated hospitalizations among Clinton County residents. Common flu symptoms include a sudden onset of high fever, chills, muscle aches, headaches, and extreme fatigue. Other symptoms include a dry cough or sore throat.

Medical experts recommend seeking immediate care for emergency signs such as trouble breathing, bluish lips, severe muscle pain, persistent dizziness, or confusion

Preventive measures include covering coughs and sneezing with tissues or elbows.

Health officials recommend washing hands frequently, especially before eating and after using the bathroom or touching trash.

People should also use alcohol-based hand sanitizer and stay home when sick to avoid spreading the virus.

