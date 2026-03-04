Showers, storms, and big time warmth

DAYTON, OH — The weather pattern resembles something we’d see in April or May, not March across the Miami Valley. This is resulting in us seeing a ton of rainfall, chances for thunderstorms, and unseasonably warm temperatures.

Thunderstorms redevelop across the area this evening and will continue through much of the area tomorrow. An isolated storm or two could be strong to severe with damaging wind gusts. Heavy rain and flooding will be the main threat. If you come across a flooded roadway, turn around, don’t drown.

Extreme warmth is the other part of the equation. Friday will easily be the warmest day we’ve experienced so far this year. We’re forecasting a high temperature of 74 degrees. This would tie the record for the day set back in 2022. Low 70s remain possible into Saturday.

