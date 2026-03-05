Deputies investigating reported stabbing near Montgomery County apartments

HARRISON TOWNSHIP — Sheriff’s deputies are investigating reports of a stabbing in Montgomery County on Wednesday night, a Montgomery County dispatch supervisor confirmed.
The stabbing was reported in the 5200 block of Embassy Place in Harrison Township around 9:50 p.m.
Additional details weren’t immediately available.
News Center 7 is working to learn more information and will continue to follow this story.
