Man admits to lesser charges in shooting death of off-duty bouncer at local lounge

HARRISON TOWNSHIP — A man accused of shooting and killing an off-duty bouncer at a local lounge has pleaded guilty to lesser charges.

Talbert Grooms, Jr., pleaded guilty to one count of having weapons while under disability and one count of involuntary manslaughter on Wednesday, according to Montgomery County Court of Common Pleas records.

Six charges, including two counts of murder, were dismissed as part of the plea agreement.

Court documents state that there is an agreed-upon sentence of 17 to 22.5 years.

As previously reported by News Center 7, the shooting occurred in the 4900 block of Old Barn Road, near the Palms Lounge and Grill on Nov. 19, 2024.

Jordan Ashe, 30, was killed in this shooting.

Ashe was a bouncer at the bar but was off the night of the shooting.

Grooms allegedly left the scene of the shooting, but deputies found a car that had crashed a short distance away at Shiloh Springs Road and North Main Street.

The driver matched the description of the shooting suspect, according to a previous News Center 7 report.

Deputies identified Grooms as the suspect and arrested him at his house.

Grooms’ sentencing is scheduled for Oct. 14.

