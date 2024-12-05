Man charged in connection to deadly shooting of off-duty bouncer at local lounge

HARRISON TOWNSHIP — A man has been charged in connection to a deadly shooting outside a bar in Harrison

Talbert Grooms, Jr., was arraigned in Vandalia Municipal Court on charges of murder, felonious assault, improper handling of a firearm, and weapons while under disability.

As reported on News Center 7, around 1:04 a.m. crews were dispatched to the 4900 block of Old Barn Road, near the Palms Lounge and Grill, in Harrison Township on reports of a shooting.

Upon arrival, crews found a man, identified as 30-year-old Jordan Ashe, who was shot. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Ashe was a bouncer at the bar but was off the night of the shooting.

Grooms allegedly drove off from the scene after the shooting.

While deputies were investigating, a car crashed a short distance from the scene at Shiloh Springs Road and North Main Street.

The vehicle and driver description from witnesses matched the description of the suspect from the shooting.

Deputies were able to identify Grooms and detectives went to his house.

While there arrived muddy and with injuries consistent with having been in a crash. He was then taken into custody.

Deputies believe that before the shooting, Grooms was asked to leave the bar by security and Ashe was assisting with this.

Grooms’ bond was set at $1 million.

