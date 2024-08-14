Man accused of using machete to steal car near Dollar Tree

DAYTON — A 35-year-old man was taken into custody after allegedly using a machete to steal a car on Tuesday.

Just after noon, Dayton officers were dispatched to the Dollar Tree in the 1900 block of Wayne Avenue, News Center 7 previously reported.

According to a spokesperson for the Dayton Police Department, the suspect used a machete in the aggravated robbery.

Crews learned of a possible location of the vehicle and officers responded to the area.

The vehicle was located and a police chase began.

“There were multiple successful deployments of tire deflation devices during the pursuit,” the spokesperson said. “The pursuit was ended utilizing a successful precision immobilization technique.”

The chase lasted approximately 11 minutes.

The suspect, a 35-year-old man, was taken into custody and confessed to the aggravated robbery, the spokesperson said.

He was transported to the Montgomery County Jail.

