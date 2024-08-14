Police working to find suspect who stole tiny house

SPOKANE, Wash. — Police are working to find a suspect who was caught on surveillance video stealing a tiny house.

The house was in a secure storage facility in the 1900 block of East Francis Avenue in Spokane, Washington, KIRO reported.

The suspect reportedly got in by cutting a hole in the fence earlier in the day.

In the video, the suspect can be seen damaging the gate, allowing it to open, and then driving away with the house.

If caught, the suspect faces possible charges of f 2nd Degree Burglary, 1st Degree Theft, and 3rd Degree Malicious Mischief, according to KIRO.

