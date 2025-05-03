Community gathers for charity lacrosse game for cancer recovery

MIAMISBURG — Despite the weather, lacrosse players in Miamisburg played through the rain to raise money for people recovering from cancer.

News Center 7’s Malik Patterson spoke to the organizer and lacrosse players about what the cause means to them LIVE on News Center 7 at 6 p.m.

Families packed the stands, not caring about the rain.

The main game started at 4 p.m. Saturday, Miamisburg against Bellbrook.

The Miamisburg women’s coach Erin Bryant also works for Maple Tree Cancer Alliance, and she organized the charity game.

Maple Tree Cancer Alliance is a free program that helps people who need exercise after surgery and chemotherapy.

“We’re finally excited it’s here, and we’ve worked really hard to put this together,” Bryant said.

The money raised will go toward Maple Tree Cancer Alliance.

“Through it all, honestly, through all the weather, we’re all ready to come out here and still support the cause no matter what, rain or shine,” Lacrosse Captain for Miamisburg Brina Porter said.

